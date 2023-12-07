Surveillance video shows thief steal $6,000 ring at Sandy Springs jewelry store

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jewelry stores in north Fulton County are on high alert after police said a thief was caught swiping an engagement ring worth thousands of dollars.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Sandy Springs, where police are investigating at least two different thefts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the victims said a thief posed as a customer who was in the market for an engagement ring. At another jewelry store nearby, security cameras recorded the moment the ring was snatched in the middle of the day.

The store owner didn’t want his shop to be identified, but said the ring was worth $6,000.

“He picked up a ring from this little corner here and slides the ring on his pinky and from the pinky it goes inside his pocket,” police said.

Surveillance video shows how the thief got away with it, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Passenger in critical condition, 2 students being evaluated after car crashes into DeKalb school bus





©2023 Cox Media Group