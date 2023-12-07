Crash involving fire truck closes all lanes on GA Highway 41 in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes on Georgia Highway 41 in Spalding County are closed following a traffic crash involving a fire truck.
According to GDOT511, the crash is on State Route 3 near Minter Road and happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Pictures of the scene sent to Channel 2 Action News show a fire truck in the median between the north- and southbound sides of Highway 41.
It’s unclear if anyone has been injured. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more.
NewsChopper 2 is at the scene and it appears that the accident involved a cherry picker. A reporter team is on their way to Sjpalding County to get more information for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. Current information on 511ga.gov does not have an estimated reopening time.
