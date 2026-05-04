US Supreme Court restores access to abortion pill mifepristone by mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court voted to restore access to the abortion pill mifepristone through telehealth, mail and pharmacies.

Monday’s ruling comes days after an appellate court ruled on Saturday to cut off mail-order access to the drug.

Danco Laboratories asked the high court for an emergency pause on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision, saying the appellate ruling “injects immediate confusion and upheaval into highly time-sensitive medical decisions.” GenBioPro, which makes a generic version of mifepristone, made a similar request.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group