Super Bowl LX: Patriots, Seahawks players who got their start at GA high schools, colleges

ATLANTA — The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will meet for a rematch in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The last time the two met in the Super Bowl was the Patriots’ 28-24 win in Super Bowl XLIX.

You can count on there always being a Georgia connection to the Super Bowl. One of the head coaches is from here.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald grew up in Roswell and attended Centennial High School and the University of Georgia.

Then of course, there are the players who started their careers on the gridiron in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New England Patriots

Active Roster

Joshua Dobbs, Alpharetta High School

Jared Wilson, University of Georgia

Bradyn Swinson, Chapel Hill High School

Julian Ashby, Parkview High School

Practice squad/injured reserve

Otis Reese, Lee County High School (attended UGA before transferring to Ole Miss)

Antonio Gibson, Eagle’s Landing High School

Seattle Seahawks

Active Roster

Jared Ivey, North Gwinnett High School (attended Georgia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss)

Ernest Jones, Ware County High School

Practice squad/injured reserve

Chris Paul Jr., Crisp County High School

Ricky White, Marietta High School

Kenny McIntosh, University of Georgia (2019-2022)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group