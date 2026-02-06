Local

Super Bowl LX: Patriots, Seahawks players who got their start at GA high schools, colleges

Super Bowl LX Opening Night SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is framed by the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots helmets during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will meet for a rematch in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The last time the two met in the Super Bowl was the Patriots’ 28-24 win in Super Bowl XLIX.

You can count on there always being a Georgia connection to the Super Bowl. One of the head coaches is from here.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald grew up in Roswell and attended Centennial High School and the University of Georgia.

Then of course, there are the players who started their careers on the gridiron in Georgia.

New England Patriots

Active Roster

  • Joshua Dobbs, Alpharetta High School
  • Jared Wilson, University of Georgia
  • Bradyn Swinson, Chapel Hill High School
  • Julian Ashby, Parkview High School

Practice squad/injured reserve

  • Otis Reese, Lee County High School (attended UGA before transferring to Ole Miss)
  • Antonio Gibson, Eagle’s Landing High School

Seattle Seahawks

Active Roster

  • Jared Ivey, North Gwinnett High School (attended Georgia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss)
  • Ernest Jones, Ware County High School

Practice squad/injured reserve

  • Chris Paul Jr., Crisp County High School
  • Ricky White, Marietta High School
  • Kenny McIntosh, University of Georgia (2019-2022)

