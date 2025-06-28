Sunburns can increase your cancer risk. Here’s how to protect yourself

ATLANTA — A few bad sunburns can raise your risk of skin cancer, doctors say.

But with all the sprays and lotions on the market, what’s the difference between chemical and physical sunscreens?

Chemical sunscreens absorb the sun’s rays. Common ingredients include avobenzone, octinoxate and oxybenzone. Physical sunscreens protect your skin by providing a barrier.

The American Academy of Dermatology says the best type of sunscreen is the one you will use to protect your skin.

But if you have sensitive skin or concerns about using chemicals that absorb into your skin, there are more options for physical sunscreens.

Dr. Alia Brown with Georgia Dermatology Partners told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that if you have concerns about chemical sunscreens, you still have options.

“If there is hesitation about certain chemicals, people can use the physical sunscreens that are safer. That is zinc oxide, titanium oxide,” she says.

Dr. Brown says she chooses to use mineral products for herself and suggests the improved mineral lotions, sprays and mineral face powders.

Non-profit Environmental Working Group tests and rates sunscreen products based on the safety of the ingredients, and how the products hold up. Here are some of their top picks.

Dermatologists also recommend protecting your skin with UV protection clothing, sunglasses and hats.

Dr. Brown says when you pick a sunscreen product, look for the broad spectrum protection and an SPF of at least 30.

She says most burns happen when sunscreen wears off, so you may need more than you realize.

“There is no such thing as waterproof. Water resistant, yes, sweat resistant, yes. But if you are exposed to water, swimming, sweating, reapply every two hours,” she said.

The American Cancer Society says skin cancer is the most common type of cancer.

Dermatologists recommend you check your skin for any changes and see a doctor for a checkup

