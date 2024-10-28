Substitute teacher arrested after ‘physical incident’ with north GA 4th grader

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A substitute teacher in Gordon County is facing charges after deputies say she was involved in an incident with a student.

On Friday, deputies received a report that there was a physical incident involving an adult and a 4th grade student at Swain Elementary School.

Investigators ultimately arrested Olivia Forrest, the 22-year-old substitute teacher, and charged her with simple battery and disruption of a public school.

Details on what exactly led up to the incident or what happened have not been released.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Gordon County School District for a statement, but has not heard back.

