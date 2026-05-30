Storms, heavy downpours possible across metro Atlanta this afternoon

ATLANTA — Keep the umbrellas handy as we’ll see rain move through metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says some storms could produce heavy downpours.

The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend. Sunday, we will have scattered rain and cooler temperatures.

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Highs are expected to remain in the 70s.

Conditions are expected to improve early next week, with drier weather and temperatures warming back into the lower to mid-80s.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have the latest updates to the forecast LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

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