Storms arriving this week, with cooler weather for weekend

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking big changes from the high temperatures in the mid and upper 90s we have experienced recently.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Afternoon storms will be around for the next several days.

The most noticeable change will be going from highs in the low 90s Wednesday through Friday, normal for this time of year, to cooler air coming in for the weekend.

On Saturday, showers and storms with highs in the low 80s. Showers but no storms on Sunday, with the high temperature only in the upper 70s.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking it LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group