    By: Katie Walls

    Updated:

    Overnight storms from Friday night into early Saturday morning have cleared out, but the chance for strong to severe storms isn't over yet.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says all of north Georgia is under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening.

    These storms will be capable of damaging winds to 70 mph, up to 1" hail, lightning and heavy rain.

    "A thunderstorm complex diving out of Tennessee into North Georgia will impact us this afternoon," Walls said.

    Before the storms move in this afternoon, Saturday morning will be  muggy. Highs will climb into the lower 90s before the rain moves through. 

    As for Sunday, Walls says it won't be a washout. Scattered storms are forecast, especially in the afternoon.

