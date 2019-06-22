Overnight storms from Friday night into early Saturday morning have cleared out, but the chance for strong to severe storms isn't over yet.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says all of north Georgia is under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening.
These storms will be capable of damaging winds to 70 mph, up to 1" hail, lightning and heavy rain.
"A thunderstorm complex diving out of Tennessee into North Georgia will impact us this afternoon," Walls said.
Please stay weather aware this afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm complex will be moving from Tennessee into far North GA after 1pm and into the Metro between 4-8pm. These storms will be capable of Damaging Winds to 70 mph, up to 1" hail, heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/NdPp4X4Wt8— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) June 22, 2019
Before the storms move in this afternoon, Saturday morning will be muggy. Highs will climb into the lower 90s before the rain moves through.
As for Sunday, Walls says it won't be a washout. Scattered storms are forecast, especially in the afternoon.
Storm chances stay high this afternoon and evening. Scattered rain will stick around into the start of the week. The driest day in the near-future will be Wednesday. I'll be tracking the storm system moving our way - ahead at Noon on Ch. 2 pic.twitter.com/ezTUz0QZrX— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) June 22, 2019
