‘What a jerk’: Pres. Trump insults Georgia leaders in newly released call with David Ralston

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has obtained new audio of a 2020 phone call between President Donald Trump and former Georgia House speaker David Ralston.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot went through the phone call where the president had some choice words for Governor Brian Kemp.

“What’s going on with that crazy governor you have?” the president can be heard asking.

The phone call happened in December 2020 as Pres. Trump put pressure on lawmakers to call a special session to overturn the election results.

The late Ralston said that without Gov. Kemp calling one, it would be next to impossible.

“Uncover fraud,” the president said. “You could say for transparency and to uncover fraud, possible fraud. So who’s going to stop you for that, you know?”

The president went on to insult the governor, then-Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

He threatened that he would ruin Gov. Kemp politically.

“He’s like a stone head. I can’t believe it. He doesn’t want to call a special election,” Pres. Trump said. “But he’s finished politically, and he has no clue. This guy has like no clue.”

He also went on to call several state leaders a “kuncklehead” and a “jerk.”

“We have a knucklehead. We have a couple of knuckleheads, including Duncan, the lieutenant governor: What a jerk he is. He’s a puppet. He’s puppeting another guy. And then you have, uh, ‘Rasselberger.’ Boy, you have some group,” Pres. Trump.

Ralston’s former Chief of Staff Spiro Amburn told Elliot that the late speaker listened respectfully to the president and then did his job and followed the law.

Governor Kemp insisted that under Georgia’s Constitution, he had no legal authority to call a special session to investigate and overturn the 2020 election.

