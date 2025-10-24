State officials at Gordon County poultry operation testing for cases of bird flu

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County officials announced Friday that Georgia state officials were onsite at a poultry operation to investigate a suspected case of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

According to Gordon County, the state team is waiting for results from bird flu tests underway at the operation.

Gordon County officials said the state has not sent official notice yet of the test results.

While the county said it stands ready to provide assistance if needed, a location for which poultry operation is being examined was not disclosed.

As of 2 p.m., the case of bird flu remained unconfirmed. County officials said they remain on standby but there is no threat to the public.

