State Farm Arena named one of the top venues in the country

Atlanta’s State Farm Arena is getting some major recognition for being one of the top sports and entertainment venues.

In its Midyear 2025 report, Billboard and Pollstar ranked the arena third in the US and fifth in the world among with arenas with 15,001 or more capacity excluding stadiums.

The rankings also revealed State Farm Arena is third in tickets sold in the US, just behind The Sphere in Las Vegas and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Billboard says State Farm Arena has hosted 598,000 fans across 46 sporting and entertainment events.

The list includes not just Hawks games and concerts, but also the March Madness South Regional games and the sold-out Atlanta Dream versus Indiana Fever WNBA game in May.

State Farm Arena’s schedule for the rest of 2025 isn’t slowing down. Upcoming events include Keyshia Cole in July; Katy Perry in August; Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, Tate McRae and Dua Lipa in September; and comedian Nate Bargatze in November.

“We are gearing up for one of our busiest falls, and we’re excited to continue providing great experiences and a memorable night out,” State Farm Arena’s Executive Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Amanda Mann said.

You can click here to see the full schedule.

