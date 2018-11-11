Starting today, some cities can sell alcohol earlier thanks to 'brunch bill'

Some people in Georgia are ordering mimosas and cocktails a little earlier this Sunday.
After the referendum known as the 'brunch bill' passed in dozens of cities on Election Day, restaurants can begin selling alcohol at 11 a.m., instead of 12:30 p.m.
A select few cities are already starting to serve alcohol earlier today, including Woodstock, Canton and Decatur.
Not all cities that passed the brunch bill will be able to sell it earlier today though, including the City of Atlanta.
We're LIVE speaking with those celebrating the bill plus the next steps for cities who can't sell alcohol earlier yet, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The Georgia brunch bill passed in the following cities and counties:
Acworth, Alpharetta, Athens-Clarke County, Atlanta, Austell, Avondale Estates, Ball Ground, Braselton, Brookhaven, Calhoun County, Canton, Chamblee, Chatham County, Cherokee County, Clarkston, Cobb County, College Park, Columbia County, Conyers, Dallas, Decatur, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Douglasville, Dunwoody, Flowery Branch, Forsyth County, Gainesville, Glynn County, Greene County, Grovetown, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Hapeville, Harlem, Holly Springs, Jackson County, Johns Creek, Kennesaw, Madison, Marietta, Milton, Monroe County, Muscogee County, Oakwood, Paulding County, Peachtree Corners, Perry, Pooler, Port Wentworth, Powder Springs, RIchmond County, Richmond Hill, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Savannah, Senoia, Sky Valley, Smyrna, South Fulton, Spalding County, Statesboro, Stone Mountain, Tucker, Tybee Island, Union City, Villa Rica, Woodstock
