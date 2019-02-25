Spike Lee's former professor reflects back on Oscar winner's start as director

ATLANTA - Atlanta shined in the spotlight during the 91st Academy Awards with films like "Black Panther" winning major awards Sunday.
But Spike Lee earned the biggest applause of the night with his "BlacKkKlansman" screenplay taking home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Lee started his career right here as a student at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University. Fellow Morehouse alumnus Samuel L. Jackson presented his friend with the award.
The win was a long time coming for the filmmaker, who earned his first nomination for his "Do the Right Thing" screenplay 30 years ago.
