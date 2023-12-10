Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after deputies investigate ‘disturbance,’ sheriff says

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spalding County.

Spalding County sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News just before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies received reports of a disturbance at a resident’s residence at the corner of Lakeview Street and Highland Street in Griffin.

According to the investigation, while deputies were responding to the scene, there was an officer-involved shooting.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting.

Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on the scene that the suspect is dead. Their identity has not been released.

The officer involved in the shooting is OK, according to officials.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to take over the case.

