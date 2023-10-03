Search for teen suspected of killing 14-year-old outside Spalding Co. football game continues

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Grief counselors were available to help students at Griffin High School on Monday after a student was killed outside a football game over the weekend.

Griffin police told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington they are still looking for the suspected shooter, Kaomarion Kendricks, 17.

Police found the 14-year-old victim, later identified as Emmanuel Dorsey, a freshman at Griffin High School, at the corner of South 5th Street and Poplar Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, Kendricks shot Dorsey outside a football game between Griffin High School and Spalding High School.

In a statement, school district officials wrote in part:

“Counselors and mental health clinicians will be present at both high schools Monday to provide support for students and staff.

A suspect is being investigated. The suspect and victim knew each other. This was not a random shooting.”

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unclear.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kendricks to please contact them at (770) 229-6450.

Police say Kendricks may have changed his appearance since the shooting to avoid being arrested.

If you see him, police say do not approach him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Body of DeKalb woman found after man arrested in connection to her disappearance

©2023 Cox Media Group