Metro Atlanta police identify person of interest in shooting death of 15-year-old

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Griffin Police Department has identified a person of interest in the shooting death of a 15-year-old near a high school football game on Saturday.

Police say Kaomarion Kendricks, 18, is wanted on outstanding warrants for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Officials say just before 5 p.m., Griffin Police and Spalding County Sheriff units working the Griffin/Spalding football game heard shots fired in the area. After searching the area, officials located a 15-year-old dead at the intersection of South 5th Street and West Poplar.

Kendricks whereabouts are unknown, according to police. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information on where Kendricks may be is asked to contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6452.

