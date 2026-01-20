Metro Atlanta county not used to seeing snow preparing for potential of more winter weather

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Another round of winter weather may be on the way for metro Atlanta this weekend.

Right now, Spalding County, an area that just got a coating of snow on Sunday is getting ready again.

“I prepared for this one, so I’m good to go,” Kimberly Hammock told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington. “I’m just getting bottled water now.”

Hammock got extra essentials just in case she’s snowed-in this weekend.

Machett Crowder had the same idea.

“I’ll be able to stay in the house and not be cold,” Machett Crowder said.

The rare snowfall covered most of Spalding County as temperatures dropped.

“It was pretty, it was. The trees were like picturesque,” Hammock explained.

But the Department of Public Works said while the snow can be pretty, it can also be dangerous.

The department posted a warning on its social media page about black ice and slick conditions.

“Our city tends to take care of us. I saw them out patrolling,” explained Hammock.

“It was frigid. I had to sit in front of the heater to warm up,” Crowder said. “But we enjoy it [snow] when we see it because it’s so pretty and goes away so fast.”

