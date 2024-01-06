Hundreds gather as Spalding County deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Family, friends and community members said their final goodbyes to a fallen deputy.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was there as people packed inside the Griffin First Assembly of God Church on Friday for the funeral of Spalding County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Marc McIntyre.

“We’re here to honor the life of Sgt. Marc McIntyre,” said Pastor Stephen Durvan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the service, people wiped away tears, hugged and laughed at times, as friends and colleagues shared memories.

“It’s an honor to be able to stand up here and speak a little bit about a man who was more like a father to me than a coworker,” Inv. Justin Zambujo told the church.

Deputies said last Friday, Todd Harper, 57, opened fire on Sgt. McIntyre and his partner as they responded to Harper’s Deason Street home. One bullet hit shift supervisor McIntyre in the head. He died hours later.

Harper was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff. Neighbors said he suffered from mental health issues.

RELATED STORIES:

Family, friends, and colleagues told Washington they will not focus on how Sgt. McIntyre lost his life, but how he lived his life.

“He made a positive impact on everyone that he encountered,” Pastor Benny Tate said.

“Marc, I love you brother and I hope you save one of those Hawaiian shirts and big kisses for me,” said Inv. Justin Zambujo during the funeral service.

A procession followed the service.

“We’ve been taking it one day at a time and we’re just going to be there for the family,” Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

The Sheriff’s office has established a donation account for the family of Sgt. McIntyre.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

‘Too soon to say goodbye;’ Spalding Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered as hero

©2023 Cox Media Group