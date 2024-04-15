Drivers charged in I-75 crash that left 1-year-old dead, several injured

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers have been charged in connection that a crash that left a 1-year-old dead and several others injured.

The crash happened just after 7:12 p.m. on April 1 off Interstate 75 in Spalding County. On Monday, Georgia State Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has charged 20-year-old Riley Cassar and 33-year-old Ti’Asia Hill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia State Patrol said its initial investigation found that Hill lost control of her Hyundai Sonata and crashed into a guardrail and a tractor-trailer.

The impact ejected her 1-year-old daughter, who died from her injuries, according to GSP. Seven others, including Hill and the tractor-trailer driver, were taken to a hospital to be treated.

After investigators received witness statements and new dash camera video, GSP later determined that Cassar in a Volkswagen Passat improperly changed lanes into Hill’s path and hit her car.

TRENDING STORIES:

GSP has charged Cassar with the following: two counts of vehicular homicide in the first degree, hit-and-run, improper lane change, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and tampering with evidence.

Investigators have also filed charges against Hill for five counts of child restraint and five counts of reckless conduct.

Spalding County jail records show Cassar remains in custody with no bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

1 man dead after being hit by mobile home while riding scooter near 16th Street, APD says Police say they responded to a person struck by a vehicle just before 6 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Spring St. NW.

©2023 Cox Media Group