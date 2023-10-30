15-year-old shot to death, investigation underway, Ga. police say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend shooting.
Griffin police said on Saturday, officers received reports of a person shot on West College Street Extension.
When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times.
Authorities confirmed he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6452.
