Spalding County commissioner charged with DUI before government meeting

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Spalding County commissioner was arrested on a DUI charge ahead of his monthly government meeting Monday afternoon, authorities told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Donald Hawbaker was arrested after Peachtree City police came across his car on the side of Ga. 74 with a blown-out tire about 4:15 p.m., police spokesman Sgt. Chris Hyatt said. The Griffin attorney identified himself as a Spalding County commissioner and said he had a meeting scheduled that evening, Hyatt said.
During their investigation, officers determined Hawbaker was driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.
He was released Tuesday morning on a $3,250 bond, Fayette County jail records show.
Hawbaker was elected to his commission seat in November 2014, according to his biography on the Spalding County government page. As an attorney, the Baylor University graduate specializes in estate planning, elder law, trusts and wills.
This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
