South metro trails group targets comparative lack of bike-pedestrian trails

ATLANTA — The South Metro Trails Leadership Alliance held its inaugural meeting convened by the Atlanta Regional Commission, to address the need for more bicycle-pedestrian trails in the south metro area.

The meeting on on Oct. 29 brought together about 15 mayors and county commission chairs who pledged to collaborate with organizations like the ARC and the state DOT to enhance bike-ped infrastructure in South Metro communities.

“We can no longer continue to work in silos. We must work together,” said Alieka Anderson-Henry, chair of the Clayton County Commission.

Atlanta Regional Commission staff presented a map highlighting the disparity in bike-pedestrian trails between the northern and southern parts of metro Atlanta, which made clear the need for development.

ARC outlined a roadmap for action focusing on planning, building and convening efforts to expand the trail network.

Planning initiatives include the following:

Flint River Gateway Trails Master Plan, which would connect East Point, College Park and Hapeville and Clayton, Fayette and Spalding counties.

South Metro Trail & Bicycle Facility Network Plan a regional trail plan for a six-county area (South Fulton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Henry, and Spalding. The planning area includes three rivers: The Chattahoochee to the west, the South River to the east, and the Flint in the middle.

Regional Trail & Bicycle Facility Network Plan. will create a regional trail plan for the entire 19-county Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Construction efforts will target trail segments in South Metro, including a project on Lee Street in Atlanta that has stalled, Main Street in East Point and pedestrian improvements on Tara Boulevard in Clayton County.

The South Metro Trails Leadership Alliance aims to meet regularly to strategize and secure funding for these initiatives.

The collaborative efforts of the South Metro Trails Leadership Alliance and ARC’s planning and construction initiatives are designed to improve the quality of life and economic growth in South Metro Atlanta.

