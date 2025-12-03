South Korean ambassador tours Georgia Hyundai plant after massive ICE raid

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — South Korean Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha visited the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County on Tuesday to reassure local business leaders of Korea’s commitment following a controversial ICE raid.

The ambassador’s visit comes three months after federal immigration agents detained 475 workers at the plant, including 300 Korean technical workers, due to visa issues.

Despite the raid, Korea maintains an $18 billion investment in Georgia.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot joined the ambassador on her tour of the facility.

“Everything at you, it’s just so impressive,” said Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha during her tour of the Hyundai Metaplant. “Just the technological level certainly is nothing like I’ve ever seen in any plant.”

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce President Bert Brantley commented on the visit, saying, “You always have to check back in. You’ve always got to make sure that the partnership is still strong, and it is. And really, I think, getting stronger.”

The workers detained during the raid were not in the country illegally but had incorrect visa types due to ambiguities in U.S. visa regulations.

The incident led to a diplomatic situation, and ICE released all 300 Korean workers shortly after.

Governor Brian Kemp traveled to Korea in October to help smooth over relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Kang’s visit to Georgia serves a similar purpose, reaffirming Korea’s substantial investment in the state.

Ambassador Kang stated that her government is collaborating with the Trump administration to prevent future misunderstandings related to visa issues.

She emphasized the need for a new type of visa tailored specifically for Korean technical workers at the Hyundai Metaplant and urged Congress to address the matter soon.

