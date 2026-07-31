I-95 temporarily shuts down over South Georgia wildfires

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Smoke from wildfires in South Georgia ended up shutting down part of I-95 on Wednesday as firefighters continue to battle the flames.

The Georgia Forestry Commission said a lightning strike sparked the now-massive fire in a remote marsh in Camden County.

“This is a very, very remote area with limited access as the majority of the fire is out in the marsh area,” Pat Stockett from the Georgia Forestry Commission told WTLV-TV.

Stacie Hershaw works at a Chevron station along I-95 and said all of a sudden she had a bunch of drivers pull into her parking lot as the interstate shut down.

“That evening, truckers started coming in and said there was really bad smoke, and they couldn’t get through, so our whole parking lot was full of trucks because they weren’t able to pass,” Hershaw said.

It would be hours before those drivers could get back on the road again. Later in the evening Wednesday, the road was able to reopen.

“It was a lot of people and little chaos, but it was very busy,” Hershaw said.

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Camden County emergency officials said the fire poses no threat to the community at this point, with no homes or businesses being impacted.

“If that condition was to change, we would adjust to communicate to the public,” said Charles White with Camden County EMA

Emergency crews are asking people not to fly drones in the area because they could interfere with planes being used to help battle the flames.

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