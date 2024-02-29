South Georgia police say ‘officers’ lives were at risk’ after DUI, fail to move over incidents

KINGSLAND, Ga. — Police in a southeast Georgia city say some of their officers’ lives were at risk during two different incidents on Interstate 95.

According to Kingsland police, officers performing a traffic stop were put at risk when a DUI driver approached the stop.

Officers said the driver was under the influence and failed to move over lanes when approaching the emergency vehicles at the shoulder of the highway, which had their emergency lights on.

The incident, which happened just after 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, ended up having the driver hit the patrol vehicles on the scene.

“Fortunately,” the vehicles “protected the officers and other subjects on scene” and Georgia State Patrol was asked to take over the scene and accident and arrest the driver.

Another incident occurred a few days later on Tuesday evening. This time, police said officers were on a traffic s top and pulled off the highway onto the shoulder with their emergency lights on when an elderly driver failed to move over, hitting one of the patrol vehicles.

Again, the Kingsland Police Department said the vehicle fortunately protected the officers and others at the scene.

The driver on Tuesday was not intoxicated and GSP was again called in to work the scene of the accident.

Following both incidents, Kingsland PD urged drivers to understand that DUIs kill people “and there’s no coming back form taking a life due to a dumb decision that was made.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The department also said that for move-over laws, “we cannot stress it enough, our officers are always at risk of being hit and killed every time they pull a vehicle over.” Kingsland police said the ones at risk include the others involved in the police interaction.

“Please save a life or two and just move over if feasible, if not slow way down,” Kingsland police said.

To help with knowing Georgia’s traffic laws, Kingsland PD shared Georgia’s Move Over Law.

Move Over Law: Georgia Code, Title 40-6-16.

A. The operator of a motor vehicle approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle that is displaying flashing yellow, amber, white, red, or blue lights shall approach the authorized emergency vehicle with due caution and shall, absent any other direction by a peace officer, proceed as follows:

1. Make a lane change into a lane not adjacent to the authorized emergency vehicle if possible in the existing safety and traffic conditions; or

2. If a lane change under paragraph (1) of this subsection would be impossible, prohibited by law, or unsafe, reduce the speed of the motor vehicle to a reasonable and proper speed for the existing road and traffic conditions, which speed shall be less than the posted speed limit, and be prepared to stop.

B. The operator of a motor vehicle approaching a stationary towing or recovery vehicle or a stationary highway maintenance vehicle that is displaying flashing yellow, amber, or red lights shall approach the vehicle with due caution and shall, absent any other direction by a peace officer, proceed as follows:

1. Make a lane change into a lane not adjacent to the towing, recovery, or highway maintenance vehicle if possible in the existing safety and traffic conditions; or

2. If a lane change under paragraph (1) of this subsection would be impossible, prohibited by law, or unsafe, reduce the speed of the motor vehicle to a reasonable and proper speed for the existing road and traffic conditions, which speed shall be less than the posted speed limit, and be prepared to stop.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group