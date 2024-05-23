South GA chase leaves 11-year-old dead, several children injured as car crashes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old girl is dead, and several other children have been injured after a car chase out of Florida crossed into Georgia and crashed into another car.

The crash happened Wednesday along Interstate 75 in Lowndes County, WALB-TV reports.

Investigators said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a sheriff’s office patrol cruiser.

Deputies said the car they were chasing had several people inside, including the 11-year-old who was killed in the wreck.

A 15-year-old, 14-year-old, and two infants inside the car were also seriously injured, the TV station said.

The injured were all taken to nearby hospitals and the driver of the car involved in the chase has been taken into custody.

