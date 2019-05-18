Woman shoots at man after intruder tries to break into her home twice in a week

A homeowner said someone tried to break into her house for the second time in one week -- until she shot at the would-be intruder and scared him away.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman is in East Point, where Tiffany Wiseman said she barricaded her door to keep anyone from getting in again after her Heritage Park house was broken into earlier this month. She also armed herself.
Police say at least five similar break-ins have occurred in the same neighborhood.
We're hearing from a homeowner about the terrifying moments an intruder tried to get into her home for a second time, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}