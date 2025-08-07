Woman charged in crash that killed South Fulton PD captain to ask for bond

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The driver charged with killing a South Fulton police officer is set to appear in court today for a bond hearing.

Santoria McLean is accused of driving under the influence and crossing the center line on Flat Shoals Road while driving 100 mph, resulting in the head-on crash on April 15th.

South Fulton Capt. Helio Garcia died at the scene.

“A true hero that served his community until literally the last seconds of his life,” said Eliana Garcia, the wife of the fallen officer.

We’ll have a reporter and photographer at today’s hearing. The judge’s decision, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

During McLean’s preliminary hearing earlier this year, the courtroom was filled with fellow officers from multiple departments who came to support Garcia’s family. Troopers reported that several witnesses at the scene believed McLean was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Eliana Garcia expressed the emotional difficulty of attending the court proceedings.

“It’s just so many feelings running through my mind and body – I’m back to square one,” she said.

McLean’s hearing begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

