USPS mail delays: Postmaster general doesn’t deserve his job if can’t solve problems, Ossoff says

ATLANTA — The deadline is approaching for US Postmaster General to respond to complaints about the ongoing mail delays in Georgia.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is putting more pressure on the post office after Channel 2 Action News exposed problems with mail being delayed sometimes for two weeks or more.

A group of bi-partisan lawmakers has grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Ossoff gave him a deadline of May 16 to respond to the issues. So far, Ossoff says he hasn’t gotten a response.

“The postmaster general has this one job: Deliver the mail on time. He is failing the people of Georgia,” Ossoff said.

“If he can’t solve this problem, I don’t think he deserves this job,” he added.

The answers that Georgians and U.S. lawmakers want from USPS leaders within the next 48 hours, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Wild video shows mail machine spewing packages onto floor at troubled metro Atlanta USPS facility

