South Fulton police want to identify 2 people who broke into pharmacy

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are looking for two people who broke into a pharmacy.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, the two men captured on surveillance video entered Lee Family Pharmacy by prying open a rear door at around 3:50 a.m.

No items were stolen.

They left in a silver sedan that possibly had a Virginia license plate.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Detective Jeffrey Rittberg at 404-312-0200 or email Jeffrey.Rittberg@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

