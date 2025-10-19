South Fulton police investigate shooting at troubled condo complex

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating a shooting at a troubled condominium complex.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Camelot Condominiums shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

They located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet released details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The investigation remains active.

Camelot Condominiums has been the site of numerous shootings. A man was shot and killed there in May.

In 2023, city officials took out warrants against Bettye Ligon and Lyndon Baldwin Sr., the president and treasurer of Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association. According to authorities, Ligon and Baldwin are accused of receiving nearly $2 million in insurance money after two dozen units were damaged in a fire in 2020. Instead of cutting checks to fire victims, police say they kept the money.

