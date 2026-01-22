South Fulton to open warming center ahead of weekend winter weather

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton announced it would be opening a warming center ahead of the winter weather coming through north Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.
According to a spokeswoman for the city, the Burdett Park Warming Center will open for those in need starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The warming center is located at 2945 Burdett Road and will be available 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday.
City officials said the warming center operations may be extended depending on conditions.
