South Fulton to open warming center ahead of weekend winter weather

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton announced it would be opening a warming center ahead of the winter weather coming through north Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.

According to a spokeswoman for the city, the Burdett Park Warming Center will open for those in need starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the latest developments as the winter storm moves into the metro area, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

The warming center is located at 2945 Burdett Road and will be available 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday.

City officials said the warming center operations may be extended depending on conditions.

