South Fulton detectives search for person of interest in teen’s killing

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest and an SUV connected to a shooting that claimed the life of a teenager.

South Fulton police say the deadly shooting happened Monday in the 5800 block of Harrier Lane.

According to police, the 16-year-old sustained an apparent gunshot wound and later died from their injuries.

The teen’s identity was not released.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The SFPD has issued a ‘be on the lookout’ (BOLO) for a person of interest and an SUV connected to the case.

Detectives are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to contact Donna Williams in the Criminal Investigations Division at 470-298-2393.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

