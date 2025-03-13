South Fulton daycare worker hit child’s eye with wooden block, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Officers arrested a daycare worker accused of throwing a wooden block at a child that injured their eye.

Police charged N’Kiyah McLester with cruelty to children in the second degree and battery.

Officers got a call from a mother whose child attends Leapfrog Early Learning Academy on Flat Shoals Road.

She told officers that the day before, she picked up her child and noticed a bandage over their eye.

The mother said McLester told her that her child had gotten hurt while playing and to come back the next day for the incident report.

But the mother noticed an open cut over the eye and asked to see security footage. Police said the video showed McLester throwing a wooden block at the child.

They arrested her Wednesday and booked her into the Fulton County Jail.

