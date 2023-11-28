South Fulton business owner frustrated after waiting months on zoning upgrades to run daycare

SOUTH FULTON, Ga — Kelia Smith feels high turnover and miscommunication has resulted in her waiting since March for zoning upgrades for a home to allow her to operate her daycare, Ollie’s Tots Learning Center.

“They said it doesn’t fit the comprehensive land use plan for the city of South Fulton,” Smith said.

Smith told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that she had to move her daycare from the previous location where she was renting because the landlord is undergoing renovations.

She has a 2024 deadline to move out.

“We really thought it was important to keep our same families, so that’s why we’re trying to relocate here,” she said.

She purchased a home on Demooney Road earlier this year. This area of South Fulton has several other home daycares.

Channel 2 Action News spotted at least three within minutes of each other.

But Smith says getting the proper zoning has been a longer process than she expected. The city says the zoning has to change from agricultural residential to residential with a special use permit.

Smith says she’s already invested more than $60,000 dollars in renovating the home. In October, the zoning commission rejected her application and she had to re-apply. Now, the decision has to go before the council before getting approved.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on several issues with the city’s zoning and planning office. In October, the city attributed high turnover to miscommunication regarding zoning issues from other business owners.

Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke with Councilman Jacey Sebastian, whose district this daycare sits. He said he couldn’t comment on the matter.

The City of South Fulton sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

Currently, there are currently no delays. The business owner applied for a rezoning and a special use permit and the request has been processed in accordance with the Georgia Zoning Procedures Law. City Council is scheduled to make a final determination on that request at tomorrow’s meeting.

“It’s needed. Daycares are needed. People are starting to come back to work,” Smith said.

The council will vote on if the zoning should change on Tuesday, during a council meeting.

