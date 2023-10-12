South Fulton business allowed to stay open, council admits staff ‘oversights’ caused license issue

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The owners of Grown and Sexy Tavern and Cigar Room on Roosevelt Highway say they were blindsided when the City of South Fulton told them their license would be revoked.

“When they brought it to our attention it just blew our mind, I think it was messed up,” Grown and Sexy Tavern Manager Roget Cook told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Tuesday, council members righted a wrong after business owners said the City of South Fulton nearly revoked their license to operate. Officials told them the city had issued the license in error, even though the owners had already obtained permits.

“They allowed us to get the permit, the license to sell cigars,” Cook told Channel 2 Action News.

Cook said the city failed to notify them about their smoke-free ordinance, which prohibits smoking in establishments within the city of South Fulton.

Councilwoman Helen Willis says there was also a moratorium in place, banning new businesses from opening up at this location.

“They should tell you that, right then and there,” Cook said.

Councilmembers said they were disappointed by this happening, during a recent council meeting.

“When we pass policies, communication is not flowing to the proper persons in this city,” Willis said.

The city voted five to one to approve upholding Grown and Sexy’s business license.

In a statement, the city said:

“The decision to grant this exemption was based on the historical use of the location as a tobacco business and oversights made by former staff members. The city recognizes the importance of balancing the interests of businesses with public health considerations. Grown and Sexy Tavern’s exemption is specific to its historical status, and any new businesses seeking to operate as tobacco businesses or hookah establishments will be prohibited under the current smoke-free ordinance.

The City of South Flton is dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes the health and safety of its residents, and the smoke-free ordinance plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. The exemption granted to Grown and Sexy Tavern serves as a reminder that decisions are made carefully considering the unique circumstances surrounding each case.”

