South Fulton breaks ground on new police, fire headquarters

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton’s current police headquarters is in the City of Atlanta, so on Tuesday they broke ground on new police headquarters and a fire facility.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was at the groundbreaking at the future site of the training center on Old National Hwy.

NewsDrone 2 flew over the area where 50,000 square foot facility will be in about two years.

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“It shows them their tax dollars are at work,” Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs said. “This is what you pay for.”

Four years ago, voters backed the municipal bonds that will pay for this facility and the new public safety training complex for police. Both will cost about $90 million.

Councilwoman Linda Pritchett says police and their equipment need their own space.

“We have a lot of state of the art technology that we just have to put in the right place,” Pritchett said.

City leaders say traffic won’t be an issue because the main entrance is off Cascade Palmetto Hwy.

Police will be in a commercial zone, but part of the new fire headquarters will sit in a residential neighborhood.

“We were one of the first ones in the subdivision practically,” Debrielle Carr said. “I’m excited, this is awesome.”

Construction is expected to start soon.

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