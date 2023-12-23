Shoppers flee after man opens fire near South Fulton Walmart, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred near a Walmart in South Fulton.
South Fulton police officials told Channel 2 Action News officials received reports of a shooting near a Walmart and a restaurant on Old National Highway Friday night.
When officers arrived, they located one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
“We were just looking outside the window like ‘what’s going on?’,” a witness told WSB Tonight’s Michael Doudna. “I mean I know a lot of stuff happens on Old National, but I don’t think I’ve seen something this bad,”
It is unclear if anyone was taken into custody.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to South Fulton police for more information but has not received a response.
