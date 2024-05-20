Semi-truck crash blocks lanes on I-85 southbound

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A crash on Interstate 85 southbound before State Road 74/Senoia Road has two lanes blocked.

The Fairburn Fire Department said there were minor injuries in the crash.

The department posted a video clip on social media showing a semi-truck off the side of the interstate that crushed part of the guard rail in the emergency lane.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted police to learn more about what happened to cause the crash.

85 South minor injuries expect traffic delays ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5UwHM32Q9u — Fairburn Fire Department (@Fairburn_Fire) May 20, 2024

