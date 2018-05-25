  • Residents living in deplorable apartment complex caught the middle of legal struggle

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Residents living at a College Park apartment complex are caught in the middle of a legal fight between the city and the property owners. 

    Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez obtained documents that show the city made it clear to the owner’s that if they didn’t pay their outstanding bill of nearly $100,000 they would turn off the water to the complex. 

    The problem-- If the water is disconnected the buildings will be declared unsafe and uninhabitable --meaning the residents would be kicked out. 

