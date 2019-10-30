Recycling center pays former 'Bond Girl' after crushing car stolen from her

EAST POINT, Ga. - A South Fulton recycling company is paying an actress for her car after they crushed it within days of it being stolen.
SA Recycling in East Point paid Trina Parks after two men stole the car and sold it to the plant, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Parks, an actress who famously appeared in the James Bond classic "Diamonds Are Forever" with Sean Connery, said the car was crushed two days after it was stolen from her southwest Atlanta apartment complex, Channel 2 previously reported.
Parks said her 1999 Saturn SL One was parked at her complex July 30 when Willie Stantley, a 73-year-old house guest who had been staying with her, took it.
Parks didn't file a police report right away because she said her guest had health issues. However, when Stantley never came back, she reported the car stolen, Channel 2 reported.
Authorities tracked the car to the recycling plant, she said. When she called the facility, a plant official told her it had been crushed.
"I said, ‘How can the car be crushed when I had it on a stolen car report?'" she said.
Shahid Nasir was arrested and accused of fraudulently selling the car to SA Recycling in East Point, Channel 2 reported. Police are still looking for Stantley.
A representative for the recycling plant told Channel 2 the car was purchased legally and it wasn't reported stolen at the time. No title is necessary to sell a car if it is more than 12 years old, Channel 2 reported.
