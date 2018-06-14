Police say man meets women on dating site, steals from them

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police are searching for a man that they say is scamming women he meets on a dating site.
Investigators said he's not interested in stealing their hearts, but trying to steal their money.
College Park police say they have at least six cases involving Boderick Wright.
Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez spoke with one of his alleged victims who said the victim tries to use his disability as part of the scheme, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}