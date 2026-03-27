Police investigating shooting at Union City apartment complex

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police are conducting an investigation at an apartment complex in Union City on Thursday night.

Neighbors told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that someone was shot, but did not die from their injuries.

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Police have not confirmed details on what led to their response.

It’s unclear how significant the victim’s injuries were.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

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