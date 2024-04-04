Woman killed after bus rolls over her at Fairburn school

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A woman is dead following a wreck with a school bus in Fairburn.

Fairburn police confirmed the incident happened at the Landmark Christian School.

Investigators said a bus driver was in the school’s gravel parking lot and had a mechanical problem with her bus.

“At this time, it is believed that the driver crawled under the school bus in an attempt to make a repair. Tragically, the bus then rolled forward onto the driver, killing her,” a news release said.

Police said no children were involved or present during the incident.

Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst released a statement, saying:

“To the family and Landmark Christian School, We are deeply saddened to hear of your great loss. Our prayers and condolences are with all who are affected by this tragedy. Please know that we the City of Fairburn are with you during this difficult time.”

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and showed police tape surrounding the school bus.

The Georgia State Patrol is currently at the scene investigating the incident.

