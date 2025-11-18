Nonprofit that aims to dress teachers for free opening another location this weekend

A metro area lady who used to be a teacher is now treating teachers to a new wardrobe.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen went to a non-profit boutique in East Point where educators can get a new look.

In a remodeled warehouse along Forrest Avenue, it’s time for class.

“When I was about 5 years old, my pre-school teacher asked me, ‘Irma, what would you like to be when you grow up?’ I said a teacher!” founder Irma Levenson said.

Levenson now dresses teachers. A few years back, she founded Teacher’s Closet, a nonprofit boutique where educators can get a whole new look free of charge.

“We express ourselves through the way we dress. It helps build our confidence, and it makes us feel good. You look good, you feel good,” Levenson told Petersen.

Irma and her good friend Joya Alexander are putting the finishing touches on the closet’s brand-new shop.

While teachers can now come to the clothes, they also take the clothes to the teachers.

Right to the schools, dozens of them, where thousands of teachers have tried items on for size.

“They start modeling. You know the type you do when you think you’re the only one in the room? By the time they leave, they’re giddy and happy, and all of the attention is focused on them,” Alexander said.

Irma said teachers are underpaid. Many buy school supplies for their students out of their own pockets and don’t have enough left over for a new outfit.

She’s inviting them to drop by.

“They pave the way for all of us. Without teachers, there would not be lawyers. There would not be news anchors. There wouldn’t be any of us,” Levenson said.

The grand opening of Teacher’s Closet’s new store is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

