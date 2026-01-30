No snow shovel, no problem, metro area hardware store says

EAST POINT, Ga. — Inside East Point Ace Hardware, they generally have everything. On Friday, it was *almost* everything.

“In this part of the country, it’s not stocked like it is up north. There’s a lot, but it sold out last week,” general manager Robert Gallagher said.

He’s talking about snow shovels. Gallagher says he has all the other kinds of shovels, but he says for Saturday’s storm, you don’t want one of those.

“No snow shovel, no problem?” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen asked.

“Yep. There are options,” Gallagher said. He then started up a leaf blower.

Gallagher says that is how you can get rid of the snow that’s on the way.

Customer Chris Delk was buying one, and he has used the method before.

“Oh yeah. It’ll work. Just blow it off. As long as it’s not wet,” Delk said.

And it’s not supposed to be. A dry, powdery snow is in the forecast, the kind you can easily blow or even sweep away.

A push broom or whisk broom will do the trick.

“Either one will work. I have used a whisk broom just outside the door. Still do, actually,” Gallagher said.

He said he wishes he could offer customers a snow shovel. Instead, he’s offering advice.

“The ideal situation is to clear the snow. Your options are a shovel or a blower. Tomorrow, a blower is perfect,” Gallagher said.

