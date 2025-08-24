New video released in shooting death of East Point man

EAST POINT, Ga. — There is a new video in the search for a suspect in a murder that happened three years ago in South Fulton County.

East Point police say Jerry Rice was shot and killed in June 2022 at the Park at Galaway apartments on Candlewood Drive.

Investigators said Rice was outside with a female friend, socializing before he was shot and killed.

In the video, you can hear what sounds like gunshots.

Police said this video is of the suspect’s getaway car.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this homicide investigation.

Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, online, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Det. Leary is leading the investigation and can be reached at 404-559-6220.

