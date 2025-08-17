Reward offered in unsolved murder of East Point man

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the fatal shooting of an East Point man in 2022.

On June 7, 2022, East Point officers responded to a call about a person shot at the Park at Galaway apartments on Candlewood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Jerry Rice lying in the parking lot, having been fatally shot.

Investigators said Rice was outside with a female friend, socializing before he was shot and killed.

Investigators are urging anyone with knowledge of the shooting to come forward. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this homicide investigation.

Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, online, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Det. Leary is leading the investigation and can be reached at 404-559-6220.

