New photo of person running from scene after man shot to death in South Fulton bank parking lot

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are asking for the public’s help as they continue investigating a homicide that happened more than two years ago outside a bank.

According to police, officers were called around 9:15 a.m. on February 10, 2023, to a report of a suspicious car parked in front of the Wells Fargo on Old Bill Cook Road. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the car.

The victim was later identified as Bryan Brown.

Upon further investigation, police believe the victim was struck by gunfire while inside the car.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to Brown’s family, who said the only thing missing from Brown’s car was his cell phone. Lovedones say he was a popular photographer with no known enemies.

Loved ones say they had no idea why Brown ended up at the bank.

“He had so much love for everybody. We’re not going to give up,” the victim’s friend, Samuel Chatman, said.

Investigators say a review of surveillance video from the area revealed footage of an unknown individual running from the vehicle around 3:11 a.m. that same morning, several hours before Brown was discovered.

The SFPD has now released an image from that surveillance video as they work to identify the person seen leaving the scene.

Detectives are urging anyone who may recognize the individual in the video or who noticed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours of February 10, 2023, to come forward.

Tips can be provided directly to the South Fulton Police Department or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can:

Call 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Text CSGA to 738477

Visit crimestoppersatlanta.org or use the P3 Tips app

